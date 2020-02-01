IONChain (IONC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $185,605.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. IONChain has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $185,605.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.02941773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00194106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

