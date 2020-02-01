IONChain (IONC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $391,966.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. IONChain has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $391,966.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. Over the last week, IONChain has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02976237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

