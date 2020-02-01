IOST (IOST) Market Cap Hits $72.38 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitrue, BitMart and Koinex. IOST has a market capitalization of $72.38 million and approximately $42.95 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.78 or 0.05895411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127368 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDAX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, BigONE, Coineal, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, Bithumb, Upbit, BitMart, Koinex, CoinZest, BitMax, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Bitkub, OTCBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC, Zebpay, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, GOPAX, ABCC, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bitrue, WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

