IOST Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. IOST has a market capitalization of $69.44 million and $31.62 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.73 or 0.05878565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025003 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127444 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035179 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010751 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, IDAX, DragonEX, Bitrue, Kucoin, Livecoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, DigiFinex, Coineal, Hotbit, CoinBene, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Zebpay, BitMart, Upbit, OKEx, Bitkub, HitBTC, DDEX, Ethfinex, Koinex, Binance, CoinZest, Bithumb and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.