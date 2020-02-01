IoT Chain Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Bibox, Kucoin and Huobi. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036646 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.