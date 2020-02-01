IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Cobinhood and Huobi. IOTA has a market capitalization of $823.98 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.53 or 0.02951233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Ovis, Bitfinex, Upbit, Binance, Cobinhood, Huobi, Coinone, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx, Exrates and HitBTC.

