IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $22.60 million and $3.04 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.26 or 0.05860384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Coineal, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

