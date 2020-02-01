IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) is Abundance Wealth Counselors’ 7th Largest Position

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 4.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 1.82% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

