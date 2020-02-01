iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,586. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. iRobot has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $132.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in iRobot by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 712.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

