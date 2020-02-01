iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 5th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2,761.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47.

