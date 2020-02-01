iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 3.4% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 398,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,167. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

