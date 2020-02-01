iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.4% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $323.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.94 and a 200 day moving average of $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.