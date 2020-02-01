iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 28.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $102,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $323.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $334.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.