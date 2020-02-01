iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Abundance Wealth Counselors’ 5th Largest Position

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $200.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.70 and a 200-day moving average of $197.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

