iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 14.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $95,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

