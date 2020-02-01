iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $57,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 373,831 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,435,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. 4,374,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,655. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

