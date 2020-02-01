iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000.

GBF stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.35.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

