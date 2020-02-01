iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

EFV stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. 890,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

