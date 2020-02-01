iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Increased by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.03 and a 12-month high of $115.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

