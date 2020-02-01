iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average of $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

