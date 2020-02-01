iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,990.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $662,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.53. 30,414,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.