iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.53. 30,414,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.