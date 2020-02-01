iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.84. 1,727,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,314. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

