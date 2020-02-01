iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

