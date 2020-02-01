iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Merchants Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $198.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.07 and a one year high of $203.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.80 and its 200-day moving average is $185.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

