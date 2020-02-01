iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $126.61. 1,564,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

