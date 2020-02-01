iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Decreased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $235.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.23 and a 12-month high of $244.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

