iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 152,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,614. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

