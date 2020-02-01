ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) & Veoneer (OTCMKTS:VNE) Head-To-Head Contrast

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 4.51% 9.10% 4.81% Veoneer -26.11% -27.00% -18.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veoneer has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Veoneer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.47 billion 0.37 $1.02 billion N/A N/A Veoneer $2.23 billion 0.65 -$275.00 million ($3.17) -4.11

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and Veoneer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veoneer 0 5 4 0 2.44

Veoneer has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 86.38%. Given Veoneer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Summary

Veoneer beats ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors. It also offers ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions; and driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning systems, and other technologies for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

