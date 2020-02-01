Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Cap of $40,748.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a total market capitalization of $40,748.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Italo has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,684,429 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

