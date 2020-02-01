Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,183,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729,212 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Itau Unibanco worth $74,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.61. 35,992,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,159,402. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

