ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ITT will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.