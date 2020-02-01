Iungo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Iungo token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $48,823.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.22 or 0.05862479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

ING is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

