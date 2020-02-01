IXT Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One IXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit and Bitbns. IXT has a market cap of $330,494.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IXT has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IXT

IXT is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

