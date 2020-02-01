J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,410 ($18.55).

A number of brokerages recently commented on JDW. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

J D Wetherspoon stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,551 ($20.40). 60,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,628.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.43.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

