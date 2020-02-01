J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,383,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in J2 Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 299,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

