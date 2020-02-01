Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 2.51% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $280,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 406,463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $149.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $153.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

