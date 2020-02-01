Jag Capital Management LLC Has $43.87 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,737 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,969,496,000 after acquiring an additional 536,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

