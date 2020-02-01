Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,483 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,796,000 after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,687,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 116.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at $70,059,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $115.53 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $95.71 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

