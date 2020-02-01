Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,893 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 200.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $837,333.84. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

