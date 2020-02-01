Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,442,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 30.6% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 306,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 143,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

ABMD stock opened at $186.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day moving average of $193.64. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

