Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,891 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,809,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,658,000 after buying an additional 1,394,439 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,705,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 290,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $35.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.