Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,212 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

HYD stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

In other VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF news, insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

