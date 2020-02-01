Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 67,928 Shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 552.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 126.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at about $186,000.

In related news, insider Emmanuel Roman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00.

Shares of NRGX stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

