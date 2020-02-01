Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 68,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 548,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 345,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

A opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.