Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

