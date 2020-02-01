Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.41% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFM stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.