Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

