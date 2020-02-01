Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 280.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

