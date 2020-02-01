Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,555 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 94.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 362,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.02 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

